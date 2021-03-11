No takers for 356 BDS seats in private colleges in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 18

Over 64 per cent seats for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course have remained vacant after the fifth and last counselling was held at Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS) here on Monday, leaving the private colleges dejected.

Only 7 got admission Only seven candidates got admission in the course in the fifth and last counselling held on Monday. Dr Ashok Chauhan, Dean, academic affairs, UHS Exorbitant fee one of the reasons Shrinking possibility of jobs in the government sector, exorbitant fee in private colleges, lack of awareness about oral health among people and no attractive earnings in the private sector are some of the reasons behind the lukewarm response. Experts Best infra makes it students’ choice The state government has provided best infrastructure and latest ultramodern equipment and recruited best faculty because of which PGIDS, Rohtak, has become the choice of students and all-India toppers prefer it for BDS/MDS courses. Dr Sanjay Tiwari, Principal, PGIDS, Rohtak

As per sources, there were a total of 550 seats in eight institutes, including a government one, in the state, but merely 194 seats were filled. The remaining 356 seats remained vacant. All these seats belong to the management quota of seven private colleges.

Shrinking possibility of job in government sector, exorbitant fee in private colleges, lack of awareness about oral health among people and no attractive earnings in the private sector are some of the major reasons behind the lukewarm response of medical students towards BDS course. It had been in great demand over a decade ago when the number of medical institutes was nominal. It was for the first time when private institutes have failed to fill even 50 per cent seats, said experts.

“Post-Graduate Institute of Dental Surgery (PGIDS), Rohtak, is the only institute in the state whose all 100 seats have been filled. 85 seats of management quota are lying vacant in Yamuna Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, Gadholi (Yamunanagar), 82 seats in Swami Devi Dayal Hospital and Dental College, Panchkula, 80 seats in PDM College, Bahadurgarh, 42 seats in Jan Nayak Ch. Devi Lal Dental College, Sirsa, 33 seats in SGT Dental College, Gurugram, 20 seats in Sudha Rustagi College of Dental Sciences and Research, Faridabad, 17 seats in JN Kapoor, DAV Centenary Dental College, Yamunanagar,” said sources, adding that good reputation and availability of modern facilities were the reasons for filling of all seats at PGIDS Rohtak.

Sources maintained the first counselling for the BDS course was conducted in February. Private colleges were hopeful for a good response but the hopes dashed when around 25 per cent seats were filled in the first counselling. Later, four more counselling sessions were conducted but the results remained dismal.

Dr Ashok Chauhan, Dean, Academic Affairs, UHS, confirmed 356 seats had remained vacant in private colleges. “Only seven candidates got admission in the course in the fifth and last counselling held on Monday,” he added.

Just 194 seats filled