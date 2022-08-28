No teacher for 133 pupils at F’bad village school

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, August 27

With teacher vacancy in government schools in rural areas of the district hitting 36.83 per cent, many schools are facing staff crisis with students at the receiving end.

The problem is more evident in rural areas as the majority of teachers prefer urban posting.

The government middle school at Ladhiyapur village is a glaring example. The school has no teacher for 133 students. The school is located in the Ballabgarh block and has only one clerk.

Fill posts of subject teachers The current transfer policy will lead to a deeper crisis. The government should fill up the posts of subject teachers, especially those of maths and science. — Bhim Singh, district president, Haryana vidyalaya adhyapak sangh

According to sources, the classes of students enrolled in Class VI to VIII are taken by the teachers of the primary wing as no teacher for the middle section has been appointed on a regular basis for many years.

The school was built 15 years ago and has no headmaster as well, it is claimed.

A similar situation prevails at the government school at Pawta village, where there is no Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for 250 students of Class VI to VIII for two years.

Similarly, according to reports, at the government school at Mavai village, there is no subject teacher, except a Sanskrit and PTI instructor, for 175 students; while at the Government Primary School in Shahpur Khurd, there is only one guest teacher. The strength of the school is 64 students.

According to official figures, as many as 719 posts against the sanctioned 1,952 of various categories (PGT, TGT and JBT) are lying vacant in 273 schools in rural areas. In comparison, 692 posts are lying vacant against the sanctioned strength of 2,815 in urban areas.

Besides the shortage of teaching staff, many schools are also functioning with poor infrastructure.

The Government Senior Secondary School at Gonchhi village has only 15 classrooms for 3,000 students. Desks are missing in the majority of middle and primary schools, it is reported.

“The issue of the shortage of teaching has been brought to the notice of the higher authorities,” said an official of the Education Department.