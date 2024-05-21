No unity, no PM candidate in INDIA bloc, says Badoli

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 20

The BJP candidate for the Sonepat Lok Sabha seat, Mohan Lal Badoli, on Monday held public meetings in more than a dozen villages of the Julana Assembly constituency and appealed to the voters to vote for him on May 25.

While addressing public meetings in Braham Kalan and Barha villages, he said the INDIA bloc did not decide its prime ministerial candidate. Their leaders said if they came to power, five Prime Ministers would be changed in five years, which showed that the INDIA bloc was a big threat to the country’s system. The policies and leaders of the Congress never united for the country, he alleged and said that’s why the Congress was a big threat to the country’s system as well as for the good governance in the country. He said the people had seen the condition of power, potable water, highways and the Railways before 2014 and the country got overall development only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge.

Badoli lauded the public beneficial schemes launched by the Union Government —Ayushman Health scheme, Kisan Samman Nidhi, free ration to 80 crore people and the construction of toilets at all houses. PM Modi had given respect to all women.

Badoli appealed to the people to vote for the BJP on May 25 to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time. He also assured that he would raise their voice in Parliament. He visited Lakhmirwara, Sunderpur, Barahkalan, Sewah, Assan, Radhana, Biroli, Kharak Ramji and other villages on Monday.

