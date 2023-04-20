No violation found in Vadra-DLF land deal, state tells HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

Nearly five years after an FIR was registered against former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda and others for cheating and other offences at Gurugram, the state has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that its revenue officials have not found violation in the transfer of land by Robert Vadra’s Skylight Hospitality to the DLF.

Among other things, an affidavit placed before the high court also stated that no involvement of Om Parkash Chautala, the then Chief Minister, was found in a corruption case registered on October 18, 2005, under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC and the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act regarding alleged irregularities and malpractices in recruitment. The allegations related to selections having been made on political and extraneous considerations.

Referring to the land transfer matter, the affidavit said: “It was reported by tehsildar, Manesar, Gurugram, that M/s Skylight Hospitality sold 3.5 acres to M/s DLF Universal Limited on September 18, 2019, and no regulation/rules have been violated in the said transaction. As per the report received from tehsildar, Wazirabad, Gurugram, it was clearly stated that the land in question has not been found in the name of M/s DLF Universal Limited and the land still exists in the name of HSVP/HSIIDC, Haryana.”

The High Court was also told that a new special investigation team (SIT), had been constituted for further investigation. The SIT, constituted on March 22, comprised a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), two assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), an inspector and an ASI.

The information was placed before the high court in connection with the ongoing “court on its own motion” public interest litigation for monitoring the progress of cases against the sitting and erstwhile MPs and MLAs.

The affidavit by Dr Raj Shri Singh, Inspector General of Police, Crime, Gurugram, said as on date, eight cases registered against MPs/MLAs in the State of Haryana were under investigation. Of the total, six cases pertained to the State Vigilance. The affidavit added that 20 cases were pending trial on February 22 – the last date of the hearing of the matter before the HC.

