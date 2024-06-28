No water supply, Rohtak colony residents reach Mini-Secretariat

Rohtak, June 27
Residents of Aaye Ghar colony near Mata Darwaja on the Jind road here are struggling to get potable water. They have not been getting the supply for several days. They have to forced to fetch groundwater from other places to meet their daily requirements.
Several residents of the colony reached the Mini-Secretariat to lodge their complaint at the Samadhan Shivir today. They claimed they had to run from pillar to post to get the issue resolved, but to no avail.
“Many houses in our colony are located at a height, where the water supply does not reach, forcing the residents to depend on other sources to get water. We have come here for the second time as the problem is lying unresolved,” claimed Ashok Kumar, a resident of Aaye Ghar colony.
He informed that after the first complaint, an official of the Public Health and Engineering Department had visited the colony to find out the reason behind the problem but the issue wasn’t resolved.
Babita, another resident, said women of the colony were getting groundwater from a pump installed some distance away from their house.
“The water is salty and not suitable for drinking. The problem started aggravating with the onset of summer season after there was a considerable increase in the consumption of water. We want the authorities to ensure the reach of potable water to houses located at the tail end of the supply system,” she added.
Eighty-year-old Hoshari Devi lamented that the family members were struggling to get adequate drinking water on a daily basis.
Rekha and Krishna, other residents, demanded that the authorities should connect their water supply line with the main line passing through the Mata Darvaja to solve the problem permanently.
Devender, Junior Engineer, PHED, said they had received the complaint today. “The potable water is being supplied to the area but still if there is any issue, we will resolve it,” he said.
