NOC not needed, says DTP office

Ambala, August 30

The office of the District Town Planner, Ambala, on Tuesday issued a letter that there was no requirement to seek a no-objection certificate (NOC) under Section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act from the office of the DTP before the registration of the sale deed in approved and regularised colonies by the government.

A letter in this regard was sent to the Deputy Commissioner. Property dealers from Ambala City and Cantonment had been seeking clear guidelines regarding Section 7A of the Act for the registration of properties in approved colonies.

Onkar Nath, chief patron of the Real Estate and Builders’ Association, Ambala, said, “The clarification has come as a big relief to the dealers as well as the general public. The confusion over the implementation of Rule 7A had been hampering the work.”

