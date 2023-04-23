Nod to 8 development projects worth Rs 131 crore

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today approved eight agendas of development projects worth more than Rs 131 crore. These include three agendas of PWD (B&R), two projects of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), two of the Public Health Engineering Department and one of the Town Country Planning department. Khattar was chairing a meeting of the committee for development projects worth more than Rs 10 crore here today.

At the meeting, approval was accorded to canal-based water works worth more than Rs 13 crore for five villages in Jind, including Dalamwala, Bohatwala, Khokri, Haibatpur and Mando from the Hansi branch for uninterrupted access to drinking water.

Apart from this, he gave approval to the agenda for the construction of a new disposal at Gurunanak Pura and the laying of an HDPE pipeline for the disposal of stormwater from Gurunanak Pura disposal to the Jasia drain on the Chairman road, Rohtak, at a cost of Rs 23.75 crore.

Besides, approval was accorded to three Ranney Wells of 10 MLD capacity under the augmentation of the water supply scheme of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority. The project will be set up in Bhikuka andMothuka villages, adjacent to the Yamuna at a cost of about Rs 51.5 crore. Also, the agenda for the development and execution of the master road of Sectors 14/15 and 16/17 in Faridabad at an amount of Rs 16 crore was finalised.