Nod to construction of ROB to connect AIIMS with NH-11

Chandigarh, December 24
To advance connectivity and bolster healthcare infrastructure, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently gave administrative approval for the construction of a railway overbridge (ROB) to connect All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with the Rewari-Narnaul road (NH-11).
The construction of an ROB over the Rewari-Narnaul railway line and Rewari-Narnaul Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) line at an estimated cost of Rs 251.08 crore would provide ultra-modern accessibility to the upcoming AIIMS in the Rewari district.
Giving more information in this regard, an official spokesperson said the proposed ROB is a key component designed to seamlessly link the AIIMS site with Rewari-Narnaul Road (NH-11). The approach of ROB is proposed to start from both sides of Rewari and Narnaul. This green field project involves 15 acres of land and a flyover on NH-11 and a six-lane ROB.
