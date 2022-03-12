Nod to HVPN’s revenue requirement of Rs 2,208 cr

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has approved Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) of Rs 2,208.5 crore for Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) Ltd for 2022-23. An amount of Rs 22.42 crore for the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) has also been given the nod.

The commission has observed that HVPN has improved the target for intra-state transmission losses fixed for FY 2020-21 i.e. the reported actual is 2.115 per cent against the target of 2.15 per cent.

The commission expects that HVPN, going forward, would go an extra mile to improve upon the benchmarks set so as to ensure that the backbone of the power system in the state is amongst the best performing power utilities in the country.

At the onset, the commission observed that, as per the existing arrangement, SLDC functions have been entrusted to the state transmission utility i.e. HVPNL.

The commission, from time to time, beginning with its order dated May 18, 2009, has expressed its views regarding the necessity of functional autonomy to the SLDC i.e. not only in financial terms but also in decision making.

The SLDC should have independent governance structure, separate accounting, adequate number of skilled manpower having high ethical standards and driven by altruistic values and adequate logistics or infrastructure.

The commission has also directed HVPN to mention the reasons for high transformer damage rate from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and measures taken to arrest the damage rate within three months.