Nod to purchases, pacts worth over Rs 2,500 crore

Chandigarh, November 29

At a meeting of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) and High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC), held under the chairmanship of CM Manohar Lal Khattar here today, approval was granted for the contracts and purchases of various items worth over Rs 2,500 crore. Negotiations with different bidders during the meeting resulted in savings of about Rs 22 crore by setting competitive rates.

A spokesman said at the HPPC meeting, 12 agendas of various departments were presented while 23 agendas of HPWPC were taken up for discussion.

A state-of-the-art 100-bed hospital will soon be ready in Tohana of Fatehabad district. A construction contract worth about Rs 49 crore was approved for the timely realisation of the project.

The purchase of 52 six-seater buses and 34 mini-buses by the police department was also approved. In addition, a nod was given to the procurement of materials amounting to Rs 343 crore, dedicated to engineering works for the Public Works Department, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board and other departments.

Meanwhile, contracts worth over Rs 350 crore were approved for various works related to the construction of the International Convention Centre at Sector 78 of Faridabad. About Rs 122 crore for the construction of a flyover in Karnal under Smart City Mission was also given.

