 Noida Police dissolves women safety unit, changes its controlling authority : The Tribune India

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh. @ANI



PTI

Noida, July 28

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has dissolved its women safety wing at all police stations in the district, citing "laxity" and "delay in disposal of cases," according to an official statement.

The order was passed by Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on the basis of a report submitted to her by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida), read the statement issued late Thursday night.

"It is directed that the police force deputed in the Women's Security Unit shall forthwith report to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of their respective zones. The supervision and administrative control of all the deliberations referred will be of the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the zone concerned," it added.

The abolished wing referred to a small group of dedicated staff deployed at each police station of the district for probing and disposing of cases related to women.

This staff worked under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (women and child safety) at the commissionerate office in Sector 108, Noida, a police officer told PTI.

The supervision of this staff has now been handed over to the DCPs concerned of the area and they will be reporting to assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and the in-charge of local police stations, the official said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate has three police zones – Noida, Central Noida, and Greater Noida – with 21 police stations in all, in addition to a dedicated Mahila Thana in the 1,442 sq km-wide district that borders Delhi, Haryana, Ghaziabad, Hapur, and Bulandshahr.

