Nomadic people to get housing facility, says CM

Chandigarh, July 4

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini addressed representatives of the Banjara community, who visited his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, on the occasion of Baba Lakkhishah Banjara’s birth anniversary today. During his address, the CM said the people of nomadic castes will receive housing facilities under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He said all eligible families must register themselves on the portal.

During the event, the CM paid tributes to Baba Lakkhishah Banjara. He also declared that ‘Vimukta Diwas’ will be celebrated on August 31.

Saini said the list of Vimukta, Ghumantu, and Tapriwas (Denotified) castes includes 20 Scheduled Castes and 13 Backward Classes. He said to ensure the welfare of these castes and integrate them into the mainstream, the state government has constituted a separate board. Members of this newly constituted board will be nominated from these communities. He also assured the constitution of the Denotified Tribes Development Corporation.

In response to the representatives’ demand for reservation benefits equal to those of the Scheduled Tribes, the Chief Minister assured them that a letter would be written to the Centre regarding the issue. He said the government is working for the backward castes and implementing numerous welfare schemes with the spirit of Antyodaya. He also highlighted the initiatives by the Central and state governments to provide health facilities to citizens, urging them to take advantage of the Ayushman Bharat and Chirayu Haryana Yojana.

