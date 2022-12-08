Non-bailable warrants against 18 Gurugram builders over refund, delay in possession

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 7

Non-bailable warrants have been issued by the court of RERA adjudicating officer (AO) against 18 builders in as many as 86 contempt cases as per the RERA Act-2016. These cases pertain to refund and delayed possession charges.

The AO court has issued maximum 20 non-bailable warrants against Raheja Developers Limited in contempt cases. The court passed a decree in favour of complainants-cum-allottees, who had approached it for the execution of the RERA orders. In another 17 contempt cases, non-bailable warrants have been issued by the AO court against Ansal Housing and Construction Limited.

Also, 10 non-bailable warrants have been issued against Tashee Land Developers Limited, six against International Land Developers Private Limited, five against Vatika Limited, four against Ramprastha Promoters and Developers Limited, three each against Ireo Grace Realtech, Imperia Structure Limited and Kashish Developers Limited; two each against Angle Infrastructure Limited, CHD Developers Private Limited, ILD Millennium and Supertech Limited and Tirupati Buildplaza Private Limited and one each against five builders.

