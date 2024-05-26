Non-delivery of slips, missing names leave voters disappointed

Faridabad, May 25
No voter slips or names missing from the list left many electors dejected, forcing them to return home without exercising their franchise in the constituency on Saturday.
Subhash Lamba, President of the Residents’ Welfare Federation of Sector 3, said while the number of such persons in the area had been significant, several residents had complained to the federation regarding the matter.
Describing the claim of the authorities concerned regarding the delivery of voter slips through block-level officers (BLOs) as hollow, he said many residents failed to receive their voter slips on time, making them run from pillar to post to get the slips.
He said residents faced problems or harassment as they had to approach Photostat shops or private printers to get a copy of the voter slip at the last moment, consuming their valuable time.
Names of a large number of eligible voters were reportedly missing at many booths in the sector.
Ratanlal Rana, a resident, said when dozens of voters went to the polling station to cast their votes, they discovered that their votes had already been polled. Despite repeated requests to the officials, such residents were not able to cast their votes, he added.
However, a spokesperson for the district election office or administration said all measures had been taken to ensure the delivery of the voter slips.
He said the option of downloading the voter slips from the Election Department’s website had been available to all.
No complaint of any bogus polling surfaced, it is claimed.
