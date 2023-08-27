 Non-execution of recovery order: NGT directs issuance of notices : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Non-execution of recovery order: NGT directs issuance of notices

Non-execution of recovery order: NGT directs issuance of notices

Rs 96-cr environmental compensation still to be collected from Barhi units

Non-execution of recovery order: NGT directs issuance of notices


Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, August 26

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered to serve notices to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), district administration and Haryana Water Resource Authority (HWRA) for not executing the orders in a case for recovery of environmental compensation (EC) from dyeing units at Barhi industrial estate in Sonepat district for violating norms and groundwater extraction.

The HSPCB had imposed the EC of Rs 96 crore on 24 industries in HSIIDC at Barhi of Gannaur, reportedly for the extraction of groundwater without any approval of the competent authority, which was later waived significantly.

Varun Gulati, a Delhi-based environmentalist, filed an application in the NGT in 2020 against 29 industries at Barhi, alleging that these were violating environmental norms, including extraction of groundwater and discharging untreated effluents in drains. Following the complaint, the team visited the site and imposed an EC of Rs 96 crore on 24 units.

But the complainant again reached the NGT for execution and alleged that the EC was initially assessed by the HSPCB properly, but it was later waived for extraneous reasons.

Gulati alleged that the then Sonepat DC waived the EC and a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on only five-six industries.

Following the execution application, the Principal Bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said in its orders on November 29, 2022, that the waiver needed to be recalled by the board to give effect to the mandate of law laid down in MC Mehta v/s Supra and the waiver was unjustified.

The NGT said the issue should be finalised within three months, following the due to process of law.

Gulati further said the EC was to be recovered up to March, but it had not been recovered so far. He sought information, and the HSPCB, in its reply on June 20, 2023, said no reply had been received from the Sonepat DC and the HWRA.

He again went to the NGT and filed an application for execution of orders passed on November 29 last year and alleged that the orders had not been complied with by the respondents. The NGT directed that notices be served on the respondents, returnable within four weeks. The respondents were directed to submit their reply within six weeks. The NGT fixed the matter for November 10, the order reads.

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT #Panipat #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Student beaten up by teacher, principal for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on classroom board in Kathua of J-K

2
Punjab

3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat

3
Entertainment

Have Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora parted ways? Reports suggest so

4
Nation

Pakistan terms Chandrayaan-3 success as 'great scientific achievement'

5
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

6
Nation

Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher booked under bailable charges in slap video case; Opposition slams BJP over 'hate politics'

7
India

Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around 'Shiv Shakti' point to unravel lunar secrets

8
Punjab

ED freezes Rs 6 crore assets after raids against Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in money-laundering probe

9
Diaspora

Vivek Ramaswamy hints at joining Donald Trump as his running mate in next year's presidential polls

10
Punjab

Birthday party row: Captured in video, two DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Top News

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...

‘Shiv Shakti’ & ‘Tiranga’: PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Move seen as attempt to check rising prices

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

MLA Mamman Khan on notice, told to join probe


Cities

View All

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Patients suffer as ayurvedic wing at hospital lies closed

Amritsar MC removes encroachments from Heritage Street

9 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases in Amritsar dist

Tardy pace of Amritsar-Ferozepur rail track work irks businessmen

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

4,652 Chandigarh vendors got loan under PM scheme

PM seeks Delhiites’ cooperation for G20 leaders’ summit in Sept

PM seeks Delhiites’ cooperation for G20 leaders’ summit in Sept

Panel at officer’s hometown to verify OBC certificate

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Spouse chops off CRPF woman’s hand in Delhi

Schoolkid among two injured in knife attack

Tractor-trailer driver dies in road mishap

Tractor-trailer driver dies in road mishap

Four arrested for kidnapping, attacking man, live-in partner

Suicide by brothers: Activist visits family, seeks justice

Stray dogs keep residents in fear

Short circuit claims life, triggers fire

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Decreasing sunshine hours spell trouble for state: Research

Kin of man swept away into Pak allege no help from authorities

Worker falls off 15th floor, dies

Khanna cops crack blind robbery case, arrest three suspects

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme