Non-payment of water bill, 500 defaulters served notice

Karnal, January 1
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has served notices to around 500 owners of commercial and residential buildings in the city for not paying their water and sewerage bills for the last several months. The total defaulting amount is claimed to be about Rs 2.5 crore.
The HSVP authorities asked the defaulters to clear their dues within a week or they would face disconnection of water supply.
“We have served notices to around 500 defaulters who owe over Rs 2.5 crore. We are hopeful the defaulters will deposit their dues within the prescribed time limit,” said Dharambir, XEN, HSVP. He said that even four months ago notices were served to defaulters, who then deposited about Rs 50 lakh.
As per information, there are 16,000 water and sewerage connections in the city. The defaulters include religious places, dharamshalas, on-lease properties and households. “We will continue with our efforts to recover the defaulting amount,” added Dharambir.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...