Non-payment of water bill, 500 defaulters served notice

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 1

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has served notices to around 500 owners of commercial and residential buildings in the city for not paying their water and sewerage bills for the last several months. The total defaulting amount is claimed to be about Rs 2.5 crore.

The HSVP authorities asked the defaulters to clear their dues within a week or they would face disconnection of water supply.

“We have served notices to around 500 defaulters who owe over Rs 2.5 crore. We are hopeful the defaulters will deposit their dues within the prescribed time limit,” said Dharambir, XEN, HSVP. He said that even four months ago notices were served to defaulters, who then deposited about Rs 50 lakh.

As per information, there are 16,000 water and sewerage connections in the city. The defaulters include religious places, dharamshalas, on-lease properties and households. “We will continue with our efforts to recover the defaulting amount,” added Dharambir.