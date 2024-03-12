Nostalgia in air as Gochhi emigrants get together for annual event in Rohtak

Rohtak, March 11
Nearly 450 members of 156 families from Gochhi village in Jhajjar district, who are now settled in different states and countries, assembled for a get-together at Rohtak on Sunday. This was the sixth such convention of the villagers.
The event was filled with nostalgia for the natives of the village, some of whom saw each other after several decades. The annual get-together of the village natives settled in different parts of the country and world, titled Gochhwal Parivar Milan Samaroh, was started in 2016.
