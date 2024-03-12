Nostalgia in air as Gochhi emigrants get together for annual event in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 11

Nearly 450 members of 156 families from Gochhi village in Jhajjar district, who are now settled in different states and countries, assembled for a get-together at Rohtak on Sunday. This was the sixth such convention of the villagers.

The event was filled with nostalgia for the natives of the village, some of whom saw each other after several decades. The annual get-together of the village natives settled in different parts of the country and world, titled Gochhwal Parivar Milan Samaroh, was started in 2016.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jhajjar #Rohtak