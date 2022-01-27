Not admitted, EWS kids attend class at Rohtak mini sectt

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 25

With the help of some social outfits, the parents of EWS students selected under Section 134A of the Haryana School Education Rules but yet to get admission in allotted private schools adopted a new way to raise their issue before the higher authorities today.

They conducted a class of students on the campus of the mini secretariat.

Braving the chill, the students remained seated in the open for around two hours to mount pressure on the authorities to get their enrolment done in the school allotted.

As per information, the authorities had released the first list of school allotment for the admission of EWS students selected under rule 134A on December 16 and told their parents to get admissions in the school concerned. But only some schools enrolled the students and many others are adamant on their stance of not enrolling them till the government does not clear their dues.

“Parents have to run from pillar to post to get admission of their ward done in the school concerned, but no one is paying any heed towards their plight... Hence, they have no option but to conduct the class at the DC office to avoid further loss of their studies,” said Jagmati Sangwan of Janwadi Mahila Samiti.

Meanwhile DEO Vijay Luxmi said: “The private schools denying admission to students were issued show-cause notice for not adhering to the government orders.” —