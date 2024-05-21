Not being told about party events, feel humiliated: Kiran Choudhry

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, May 20
The Congress MLA from the Tosham Assembly constituency in Bhiwani, Kiran Choudhry, said she had been feeling humiliated as the state party president and the party candidate had been ignoring her and her daughter former MP Shruti Choudhry.
Kiran, who is a four-time MLA, said she had joined Rao Dan Singh, Congress candidate for the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency, when he had opened the election office in Tosham, adding that she had been working as a disciplined party leader.
The MLA said she had been making calls to the candidate for his coordination in the campaign. However, her phone calls were not being responded to nor was she being called back, she said. “I called him on Saturday when there was a party meeting in the Loharu segment. However, I received no information from the candidate's office about it,” she said, adding that PCC president Udai Bhan also visited the Bhiwani constituencies.
“I am not being informed about the party programmes. I called the party candidate 4-5 times yesterday, and today as well. We feel insulted and humiliated,” Kiran said.
Highlighting that she had never indulged in factionalism, she said, “It is quite evident as to who is indulging in groupism? I am a sitting MLA and Shruti is a former MP from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha segment. We should be invited to the meetings. We are being humiliated repeatedly. It seems that they were trying to overpower us,” she said.
