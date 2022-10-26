Not called for talks, irked Haryana municipal workers extend stir till October 29

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, October 26

Enraged at not being called by the Haryana government for talks on their demands, the Municipal and Fire Department employees, who have been on strike since October 19, have extended their strike till October 29.

The strike by municipal workers, including Fire Department employees and sanitation staff, was initially announced for two days - October 19 and 20. However, the employees extended their strike till October 23, then till October 26 and now for three more days till October 29.

"We waited for the state authorities to call us for talks regarding our demands till Wednesday afternoon. However, as there was no word from the government, we decided to extend our strike till October 29. We will go on an indefinite stir if our demands are still not met," said Naresh Kumar Shastri, president, Nagarpalika Karmchari Sangh, Haryana.

The employees, who have been protesting against the non-payment of their salaries for several months and to get the services of contractual employees regularised, observed a ‘black Diwali’ and took out protest marches across the state to press for the fulfilment of their demands.

Residents of the state are facing grave inconvenience with heaps of garbage piling up in towns and cities due to the strike of sanitation workers.

Residents complain that the unlifted garbage not only raises stink, but also provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes which may spread diseases.

