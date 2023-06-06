Not charging interest on crop loans: Govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

After Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda slammed cooperative banks for charging interest on crop loans and urged the BJP-JJP government to renew the Congress-era interest relief scheme, the state government has issued a clarification. The government explained that there has been no change in the system of providing easy loans to farmers through the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) of Haryana.

In some PACS, farmers had deposited the loan money with interest. The state government has, hence, directed the PACS concerned to deposit the interest amount charged from the farmers back into their accounts.