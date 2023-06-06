Not charging interest on crop loans: Govt

Chandigarh, June 5
After Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda slammed cooperative banks for charging interest on crop loans and urged the BJP-JJP government to renew the Congress-era interest relief scheme, the state government has issued a clarification. The government explained that there has been no change in the system of providing easy loans to farmers through the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) of Haryana.
In some PACS, farmers had deposited the loan money with interest. The state government has, hence, directed the PACS concerned to deposit the interest amount charged from the farmers back into their accounts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up
Rubbish reports of their withdrawal from protest
Services resume at Balasore crash site
Puri Vande Bharat 1st passenger train to run on restored tra...
IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10
PGI 2nd best medical institute after AIIMS-Delhi; PU slips t...
India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM
Says world paying price for wrong policies of some developed...