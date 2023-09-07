Not enough space at Tehsil office

THE state govt earns crores of rupees as stamp duty through the Tehsil office where hundreds of deeds are registered every month. However, those visiting the office for registration of documents, seeking copies of ‘jamabandi’ and various other documents, face a lot of inconvenience due to lack of space. Not only this, but the sofas lying there have broken legs and are of no use to the visitors that include the elderly. This forces them to either keep standing for hours or sit on the floor. Interestingly, some senior officers of the administration have their offices located in the Mini Secretariat, but none of them cares about the convenience of the visitors. The administration should awaken and take immediate steps to redress the issue. —Satish Seth, Kaithal

Action against illegal dairies

On the outskirts of Narwana, countless illegal dairies have been operating for a while now. Not only do they lack basic hygiene conditions around them, but they also collect cow dung outside the premises and ultimately push it in the manholes, thus chocking the entire system. This raises stink and leads to unsanitary conditions. With garbage and dung dumped in open spaces, it becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes as well. The staff, too, is scared to take action against these dairies. Hence, the administration should take note of the situation and move these out of the residential areas. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Poor sanitary conditions irk residents

Poor cleanliness system and improper lifting of garbage irk the city residents. The municipal corporation (MC) is spending crores of rupees on sanitation in the city. However, despite that, heaps of garbage are a common sight at various places. Foul smell emanating from these garbage heaps are a major cause of inconvenience to the locals. The MC authorities, elected councillors and the Mayor should take stock of the situation. —Jitender Kumar, Panipat

