Not eyeing CM's post, will fight drug menace, unemployment: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, July 9

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has announced to wage a war on unemployment, price rise, increasing crime and drug menace in the state, alleging that every section of society is disenchanted with the BJP-JJP regime.

Addressing “Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh” programme here today, Hooda attacked his political opponents and detractors within the Congress. “There is a lot of speculation. There are many candidates for the post of CM in other parties as well as in my own party. I had occupied the CM’s post 18 years ago. My aim is not to become the chief minister. My fight is against unemployment, price rise, crime and drug addiction in the state,” he claimed.

Enthused over the impressive turnout in the rally, he said every section of society was feeling disenchanted with the BJP-JJP government. “Employees, including clerks, guest teachers, sanitation staff, have to resort to dharna for their demands. The BJP-led government had promised to double the income of farmers, but ended up doubling the input costs, which has come as a double blow to them,” he said.

“During our government, there was no tax on fertilisers, pesticides or tractor parts. But now, the farmers are not getting compensation even for crop failure. Even the MSP is not being offered to the farmers for their produce,” he said.

“The BJP government has given the Agniveer scheme to Haryana — the state of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. Now, the youth of the country will be sent back home after four years. I assure the JCOs and jawans that I will fight for justice,” he asserted.

Striking a chord with people of Bhiwani, he said the town was the boxing capital of Asia.