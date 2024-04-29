Not given ticket due to state politics, says Brijendra Singh

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 28

Congress leader Brijendra Singh said it was not the central leadership but the factors related to state politics that seemed to be the reason behind the ticket being denied to him.

Addressing the mediapersons in Jind after a meeting with his followers, Brijendra — who had joined the Congress after leaving the BJP recently — said he would campaign for the Congress party and was not disheartened after not being the ticket. “I used to see politics in black and white. But there are gray areas as well. I have learnt a lesson,” he said.

Brijendra, who had left the IAS services in 2019 to join the BJP and won the Hisar Lok Sabha seat on BJP ticket in the previous Lok Sabha poll, said he was never comfortable in the party “I was not comfortable in the BJP for a long time. I never met Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in a one-to-one meeting. Thus, I decided to leave the BJP and join the Congress some time ago,” he said.

His father Birender Singh, who has also returned to the Congress after nearly 10 years’ stint with the BJP, said he would work to connect the party workers with the electorate not only for the Lok Sabha poll but also for the next Assembly polls in Haryana. “There are around 20-22 Assembly segments in the state’s interior areas where the Congress needs to strengthen his game. There is a political vacuum in these areas,” he said.

He said the Congress would definitely return to power, adding that people were upset with the BJP due to an inefficient government. Moreover, the BJP leadership never worked to appease the party workers, and it had resulted in the workers feeling alienated,” he said.

Even the regional parties had gradually weakened, he added. The Congress was the only option and people were looking forward to the Congress, the leader added.

