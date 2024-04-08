Not given ticket, ex-MP Kuldeep stays away from BJP campaign

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 7

The silence of BJP leader and former Hisar MP Kuldeep Bishnoi is baffling to the BJP. Bishnoi, whose son Bhavya is BJP MLA from Adampur Assembly segment in Hisar district, is absent from the field even as the party has launched the campaign in Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier wins on Lok Sabha seats Bhajan Lal won from Faridabad in 1989, Karnal in 1998 for Congress and Hisar in 2009 for the Haryana Janhit Congress

His son Kuldeep Bishnoi won Bhiwani in 2004 for Congress and Hisar in 2011 byelection for Haryana Janhit Congress

After the denial of ticket by the BJP to Kuldeep, Bhajan Lal family supporters are eagerly waiting for the Congress’ decision as Lal’s elder son Chander Mohan is among the contenders for the Congress ticket from Hisar Lok Sabha seat. Political experts maintained that it seemed that the political legacy of Bhajan Lal is up for grabs now. Bhajan Lal had made a mark in Haryana politics after rising from the level of a village panch. He had won from three different Lok Sabha segments in Haryana. He won the Faridabad seat in 1989, Karnal Lok Sabha in 1998 for the Congress. He lost to ID Swami of the BJP in 1999.

Even his son Kuldeep — as Congress candidate — won a virtual battle royale when he defeated Bansi Lal’s son Surender Singh and Om Prakash Chautala’s son Ajay Chautala from Bhiwani Lok Sabha seat in 2004.

Later, Bhajan Lal had also won Hisar Lok Sabha seat for his party Haryana Janhit Congress in 2009 when the Congress had won nine seats in Haryana. And again, riding on the political legacy, Kuldeep registered another victory from Hisar Lok Sabha seat in 2011 byelection as HJC candidate after the demise of Bhajan Lal.

“Though Lal anointed Kuldeep as his political heir, Kuldeep, in political circles, is known for making many political mistakes in his career. As a result, the BJP seized upon the segment which once was loyal to Bhajan Lal in Haryana. Now, it is up to the Congress if it can cash in on the opportunity or not,” said Prof ML Goyal, a retired professor of political science.

Prof Goyal said that the absence of Kuldeep from Hisar Lok Sabha when the BJP has started the campaign has signalled to his supporters that he is upset with the BJP. In such a scenario, Bhajan Lal supporters are now pinning their hopes on Chander Mohan who is a four-time Congress MLA from Kalka in Panchkula district.

Bharat Beniwal, a resident of Dhani Mohabbatpur village in Adampur Assembly segment, said that Bhajan Lal had done a lot for them. “People are upset with the style of politics being done by Kuldeep Bishnoi. We sided with Kuldeep in every situation,” he said.

Former CM and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar when asked whether Kuldeep Bishnoi was upset, replied that he was with the party. The Tribune tried to contact both Kuldeep Bishnoi and son Bhavya, who is BJP MLA from Adampur, but none of them responded to the calls and WhatsApp messages.

