 Not given ticket, ex-MP Kuldeep stays away from BJP campaign : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Not given ticket, ex-MP Kuldeep stays away from BJP campaign

Not given ticket, ex-MP Kuldeep stays away from BJP campaign

Not given ticket, ex-MP Kuldeep stays away from BJP campaign

Former Hisar MP Kuldeep Bishnoi. File photo



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 7

The silence of BJP leader and former Hisar MP Kuldeep Bishnoi is baffling to the BJP. Bishnoi, whose son Bhavya is BJP MLA from Adampur Assembly segment in Hisar district, is absent from the field even as the party has launched the campaign in Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier wins on Lok Sabha seats

  • Bhajan Lal won from Faridabad in 1989, Karnal in 1998 for Congress and Hisar in 2009 for the Haryana Janhit Congress
  • His son Kuldeep Bishnoi won Bhiwani in 2004 for Congress and Hisar in 2011 byelection for Haryana Janhit Congress

After the denial of ticket by the BJP to Kuldeep, Bhajan Lal family supporters are eagerly waiting for the Congress’ decision as Lal’s elder son Chander Mohan is among the contenders for the Congress ticket from Hisar Lok Sabha seat. Political experts maintained that it seemed that the political legacy of Bhajan Lal is up for grabs now. Bhajan Lal had made a mark in Haryana politics after rising from the level of a village panch. He had won from three different Lok Sabha segments in Haryana. He won the Faridabad seat in 1989, Karnal Lok Sabha in 1998 for the Congress. He lost to ID Swami of the BJP in 1999.

Even his son Kuldeep — as Congress candidate — won a virtual battle royale when he defeated Bansi Lal’s son Surender Singh and Om Prakash Chautala’s son Ajay Chautala from Bhiwani Lok Sabha seat in 2004.

Later, Bhajan Lal had also won Hisar Lok Sabha seat for his party Haryana Janhit Congress in 2009 when the Congress had won nine seats in Haryana. And again, riding on the political legacy, Kuldeep registered another victory from Hisar Lok Sabha seat in 2011 byelection as HJC candidate after the demise of Bhajan Lal.

“Though Lal anointed Kuldeep as his political heir, Kuldeep, in political circles, is known for making many political mistakes in his career. As a result, the BJP seized upon the segment which once was loyal to Bhajan Lal in Haryana. Now, it is up to the Congress if it can cash in on the opportunity or not,” said Prof ML Goyal, a retired professor of political science.

Prof Goyal said that the absence of Kuldeep from Hisar Lok Sabha when the BJP has started the campaign has signalled to his supporters that he is upset with the BJP. In such a scenario, Bhajan Lal supporters are now pinning their hopes on Chander Mohan who is a four-time Congress MLA from Kalka in Panchkula district.

Bharat Beniwal, a resident of Dhani Mohabbatpur village in Adampur Assembly segment, said that Bhajan Lal had done a lot for them. “People are upset with the style of politics being done by Kuldeep Bishnoi. We sided with Kuldeep in every situation,” he said.

Former CM and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar when asked whether Kuldeep Bishnoi was upset, replied that he was with the party. The Tribune tried to contact both Kuldeep Bishnoi and son Bhavya, who is BJP MLA from Adampur, but none of them responded to the calls and WhatsApp messages.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hisar #Kuldeep Bishnoi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Must make Mandi a tough contest for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi to Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders

2
Himachal

Retired IAF officer’s wife killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh

3
Delhi

Police recover stolen SUV of BJP chief JP Nadda's wife from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; 3 held

4
Himachal

BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma lodges police complaint against Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

5
Delhi

AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

6
World

Israel-Hamas War enters 7th month; anti-government protesters demand PM Netanyahu's resignation, early election

7
Punjab

AAP’s ‘mass fast’: Democracy that Bhagat Singh fought for in danger, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
India

ED uses fridge, smart TV as evidence in money-laundering case against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

9
Himachal

Punjab man killed, 8 injured as oil tanker overturns in Himachal Pradesh’s Una; several shops, vehicles damaged

10
Lifestyle

Netflix unveils first look of Fardeen Khan from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series Heeramandi

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Modi in WB

TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB

Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...

Solar eclipse not visible in India: Weather is hot topic as spectators stake out their spots in US, Mexico and Canada

Solar eclipse not visible in India: Weather is hot topic as spectators stake out their spots in US, Mexico and Canada

South Korea launches its 2nd military spy satellite amid animosities with North Korea

South Korea launches its 2nd military spy satellite amid animosities with North Korea

Says their satellites would boost their abilities to monitor...

‘Kharge’s 370 barb shows tukde-tukde mentality of Congress’

Kharge’s 370 barb shows tukde-tukde mentality of Congress: Narendra Modi

AAP holds nationwide ‘mass fast’ to protest Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP holds nationwide ‘mass fast’ to protest Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest


Cities

View All

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

SAD leaders, workers discuss poll strategy

55 days to go, campaigning yet to pick up pace in Amritsar district

NCW member, CJM meet victim paraded ‘naked’ in Tarn Taran

Fire Safety Part - IV: Govt-managed market offices sans firefighting arrangements

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

14 roundabouts under Chandigarh MC to be redesigned

Illegal mining: Bid to hit SDM’s car, attempt-to-murder case registered

Open House: What steps should PGI take to ensure compliance with fire safety protocol, protection of patients?

Chandigarh launches portal to curb interstate liquor smuggling

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

BJP seeks President’s rule in Delhi

BJP’s Chandni Chowk candidate pledges multi-speciality hospital

Election Commission under scrutiny over ‘inaction’ in AAP complaints against BJP

Congress manifesto promises major changes for Persons with Disabilities

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Mann

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Mann

Farmers take out tractor march

Kapurthala RCF eves emerge hockey champs

Snatchers on the prowl, target two

16 booked for duping residents on pretext of sending them abroad

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

AAP leaders fast against Kejri’s arrest

Elderly man booked for violating 4-yr-old

Gangster Newton, 24 accomplices attack youth’s kin

Man’s body found near factory

Preneet shown black flags at Patran

BJP Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur shown black flags at Patran

Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

AAP workers observe fast

Shubhkaran’s death: Farmers protest ‘inaction’