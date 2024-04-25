Haryana: Not in govt job, yet CMGGAs involved in governance: RTI

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 24

The Haryana Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGAs), who are involved in the governance of the state and are working in close coordination with the CM office and Deputy Commissioners of all districts, are not in the government service.

As per official sources, these associates are not appointed by the government, and no government department gives them any salary or honorarium.

Yet, the CMGGAs have been provided separate rooms at government offices in Chandigarh and all districts of the state. They have also been provided accommodation at government facilities, even though they are not government officials.

According to the information that was received in response to an RTI reply, 25 CMGGAs are recruited in the state for a year. The state government or any of its departments do not spend any money on their salary and training.

“The information given by the state Chief Secretary’s office regarding the CMGGAs is surprising. As per information, the good governance associates are not employees of the government. They are appointed by the Ashoka University under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and no notification has been issued in this regard by the state government or any of its departments,” said Subhash, an RTI activist and state convener of the Haryana Soochana Adhikar Manch.

The information was received on his application. He said the appointment of CMGGAs raised serious questions and there was no clarity on their source of income.

He said: “If they are not officials of the state government, how can they attend official meetings and monitor the government schemes and announcements?”

When contacted for comments in this regard, CMGGA programme project director Amit Agrawal said the project was entirely funded by corporate social responsibility (CSR) and the government did not spend a penny on it.

“The CMGGAs are appointed through a multi-stage exam through an all-India advertisement,” he said, adding that the last time, 25 CMGGAs were selected from amongst 2,400 applicants.

Upon being questioned whether they were appointed by the government, he replied in the negative.

Questions were raised that it was strange that the CMGGAs were closely involved in governance without being in the government service. In this regard, he said it was how the programme had been designed.

