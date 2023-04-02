Not relieved despite leave, Kaithal cop stages dharna

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, April 1

An Exemptee Head Constable (EHC), along with his minor son, staged a dharna at the district headquarters today allegedly for not being relieved from duty even after his leave was sanctioned.

He accused a police officer of harassing him by not relieving him. Following this, Superintendent of Police (SP) Maqshood Ahmed has granted him a 10-day leave.

Meanwhile, a show-cause notice will be issued to him for violating the rules by sitting on a dharna in uniform.

EHC Narendra Kumar alleged that he was posted at Cheeka on the Haryana-Punjab border. His health was not good for the past few days. Besides, he had sought 10-day leave to get his house repaired. He alleged that his leave application was approved last Monday, but he was not relieved even till Saturday, forcing him to stage a dharna.

SP Ahmed, however, said the EHC had applied for leave on March 28 and it was sanctioned by the DSP on March 29 for two days. He was demanding a leave for ten days. “The EHC was asked to see me. But instead of coming to me, he sat on a dharna, which is against the rules. I have granted him 10-day leave,” he added.