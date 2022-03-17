Noted players can now be Vice Chancellor of sports varsity of Haryana

Pradeep Sharma
Chandigarh, March 16
Sportspersons, who have brought laurels to the country, can now become the Vice Chancellor of the state’s first sports university to be set up at Rai in Sonepat.
This will be possible with the Assembly today passing the Sports University of Haryana Bill 2021. “The VC will be an eminent person in the field of sports, who will either be a sportsperson of the international repute or a renowned sports administrator or eminent sports academician,” the Bill said.
The Bill seeks to establish and incorporate a sports university in Haryana, a specialised university, to promote sports education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching, besides functioning as a training centre for select sports disciplines by adopting the best international practices.
The state government will make the appointment from a panel shortlisted by a five-member search committee comprising one person each nominated by the executive council (of university), the Haryana State Higher Education Council and the University Grants Commission and two by the state government. Sports School at Rai is proposed to be upgraded as the sports university. However, the Governor will be ex-officio Chancellor of the university.
In 2019, cricket legend Kapil Dev was named as the first Chancellor of the sports university. “Kapil Dev will be the first Chancellor of Haryana Sports University at Rai,” then Sports Minister Anil Vij had said in a tweet.
However, when the Bill was brought before the Assembly last year, it had be referred to a Select Committee after the Congress’ allegations that it give a “raw deal” to Haryana domicile candidates in admissions and jobs.
Sports University of Haryana Bill 2021
Other Bills passed
- The Haryana Appropriation (No.1) Bill, 2022
- The Haryana Laws(Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2022
- The Haryana Repealing Bill, 2022
- The Haryana Cooperative Societies(Amendment) BIll, 2022
Referred to Select Committee
- The Haryana Municipal(Amendment( Bill, 2022
- The Haryana Municipal Corporation(Amendment) Bill, 2022
Introduced
- The Haryana Mechnical Vehicles (Levy of Tolls) Amendment Bill, 2022
- The Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022
Deferred
- The Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Bill, 2022
