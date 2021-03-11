Notice to 1.5K for defaulting on water, sewerage bills in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 18

Tightening the noose around the people who have defaulted on water and sewerage connection bill payments, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has started serving notices on them. So far, it has served notices on about 1,500 defaulters, directing them to deposit their dues within seven days or lose the connections.

There are around 16,000 water and sewerage connections in the city. Out of these around 5,000 have defaulted on the payments. Their accumulative dues are around Rs 3.5 crore only in Karnal sub-division I.

An official of the HSVP said the dues range between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7 lakh per connection. The defaulters includes religious places, dharmshalas, lease properties, households and others properties.

As per the authorities, the process to serve the notices will continue even during the upcoming holidays on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We have asked the defaulters to deposit their dues within seven days. Many of them haven’t paid the bills for the past several years. They may pay their dues online or through banks. If they still default on the payment then their connections will be discontinued,” Dharamvir, Executive Engineer of the HSVP in Karnal, said.

He added that the department was hopeful that people would deposit the dues in the given time frame in order to avoid punitive action.