Notice to 10 private schools for holding classes during vacation

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, June 7

The state’s orders for the closure of all schools from June 1 on account of summer vacation have gone for a toss as many private ones are still open in the district amid the scorching heat.

Interestingly, the district education authorities — on learning about it — held a meeting of office-bearers of the school owners’ associations yesterday and advised them to adhere to the guidelines but to no avail.

Several private schools, especially those being run by influential people, remained open as usual on Tuesday and classes were conducted without caring for the instructions issued by the district education authorities.

Acting on it, Block Education Officers (BEOs) today paid surprise visits to such schools in the district and put over 10 of these on notice for violating the government orders. The action came after the Directorate of School Education told District Education Officers (DEOs) to inspect the private schools on getting complaints that these are still being run against the government orders for the closure of all government and private institutions across the state from June 1 to 30 on the account of summer vacation.

“Schools are being opened in the name of extra classes for Classes X and XII students but the actual motive is to raise the strength as the admission process is still on. By conducting classes, such schools are trying to leave an impression among parents that they are more serious about teaching students than others,” said a school owner, adding that some of the schools were also succeeding in their plan by doing so.

Sunil Dutt, DEO, said the BEOs today visited private schools in their block concerned and put those schools on notice which were found open. “No extra class is allowed during the summer break. Stern action will be taken against erring schools.”

Narnaul BEO Subhash said four schools were found open in the block during the surprise visit today. “Their owners have assured us of not opening the school from tomorrow. However, notices for violation of the government orders have been issued to them,” he added.