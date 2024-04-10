Notice to cow vigilante for arms licence cancellation

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 9

The police have issued a show-cause notice to cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, alias Rajkumar Panchal, for the cancellation of his firearm licence. Bajrangi was booked by the police last month for allegedly assaulting a local resident, an incident that gained attention after a video circulated on social media.

Sources in the Police Department said the notice was issued following Bajrangi’s alleged involvement in a case of violence, which may constitute a violation of the terms associated with firearm license issuance. It is reported that his licence is likely to be revoked due to these violations.

The police filed a case against him after analysing the video where Bajrangi was seen assaulting a youth named Shyam on charges of attempting to molest a minor girl.

Identifying himself as a cow vigilante and right-wing activist, Bittu had been named as one of the accused in the Nuh violence. He had been provided security following the death of his younger brother Mahesh in a fire incident. Former CM Manohar Lal had visited his house to offer condolences for his brother’s death in January.

