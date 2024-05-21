Notice to Haryana on dera chief’s parole plea

Chandigarh, May 20
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today called for an affidavit from Haryana on a number of parole pleas rejected citing the law and order situation. The direction came as the court issued a notice to Punjab and Haryana, along with the SGPC, on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s plea seeking modification of the February 29 order, whereby Haryana was directed not to consider his case for parole without the court’s permission.
In his plea before the Bench of Acting Chief Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji, the dera chief said the object of parole was reformative for enabling the convict to maintain social ties with the family and society. He had been granted parole in accordance with law and had never violated the release order’s terms.
