Notice to rice millers over shortfall in paddy stocks

Kurukshetra, October 29

Amid complaints related to the misuse of “Meri Fasal Mera Byora” portal for fake paddy sales, show-cause notices have been issued to five rice millers in Pehowa after a shortfall in paddy stocks was found during a physical verification recently.

Purchase in Kurukshetra 9.92 lMT paddy procured in the district till October 28 9.56 lMT paddy out of it has been lifted

A shortfall of 250 to 4,000 quintals was reportedly found during the physical verification conducted by the District Marketing Enforcement Officer (DMEO) following which the rice millers have been asked to submit their replies in that regard.

The rice millers, however, attribute the said shortfall to the drying up of the moisture content.

Jewel Singla, chairman of the Haryana Rice Millers and Dealers Association, said, “The moisture content in the paddy stocks was on the higher side (22 to 27 per cent). For milling, the moisture content is brought down to 13 per cent. The shortfall is genuine and drying up of the moisture is the only reason behind that.”

District Food and Supplies Controller Surender Saini said, “Show-cause notices have been issued to rice millers after shortfall was observed during a physical verification. The millers have been asked to submit their replies and further action will be taken accordingly. Our teams are conducting physical verification at rice mills.”

A list of 87 farmers belonging to 10 districts (Ambala, Karnal, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Jind, Fatehabad, Hisar, Panchkula, Panipat and Sonepat), who sold their produce at Kurukshetra, has been prepared.

DC Shantanu Sharma said, “Some discrepancies in the sale of paddy have come to our notice and we are getting detailed inquiries conducted into such cases. Information has been sought from revenue officials regarding the farmers of other districts who sold paddy at Kurukshetra. Notices have been issued to millers for the shortfall in stock. Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the reports.”

