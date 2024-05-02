Notices issued to 61 new bulk waste generators identified in Karnal city

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 1

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has intensified its efforts towards waste management and identified 61 new bulk waste generators, including dhabas, hotels, restaurants, residential colonies and other establishments.

It has served notices to them, directing them to manage wet waste on their own. As many as 20 similar bulk waste generators were identified earlier. With these new bulk waste generators, the number will reach 81, said Surinder Kumar Chopra, chief sanitary inspector of the KMC.

“We have served notices to them, instructing them to handle wet waste on their premises. The dry waste will be collected by the KMC. The management of wet waste at its source will aid the civic body in achieving its cleanliness goals for the city,” said Chopra.

“These establishments are required to maintain a register detailing the quantity and type of wet waste generated, along with record of sale of dry waste such as empty bottles. They are also mandated to install compost pits on their premises for processing wet waste,” said Chopra.

Commissioner Abhishek Meena said the Chief Sanitary Inspector had been directed to regularly visit all dhabas, restaurants, hotels and residential societies to ensure proper disposal of wet waste by them and to check their compost pits. “Non-compliance to this norm will result in penalties as per regulations,” the Commissioner added.

To redress waste management grievances, Commissioner Meena highlighted the availability of toll-free complaint registration services. Citizens can register complaints regarding waste collection through the agency’s toll-free number 18008911863 or the KMC’s toll-free number 1800 180 2700. Additionally, complaints can be lodged online through the Swachh Haryana app and Swachhata app. Authorities have been instructed to promptly address these complaints, ensuring efficient waste management practices across Karnal, he added.

Waste mgmt at source

These include dhabas, hotels, restaurants, residential colonies among other establishments.

The total number of bulk waste generators in the city now is 81

The management of wet waste at its source will aid the MC in achieving its cleanliness goals for the city

To maintain a register They are required to maintain a register on the quantity and type of wet waste generated, along with a record of sale of dry waste such as empty bottles. — Surinder Kumar Chopra, chief sanitary inspector, KMC

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal