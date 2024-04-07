Notices to 421 Faridabad units for flouting bulk waste disposal norms

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 6

The Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, has issued notices to 421 institutions or commercial units identified as bulk waste generators (BWGs) for not processing the waste as per the norms.

The notices were issued after irregularities were reported in the past four months. According to MC sources, a majority of the units here either do not have the required machinery installed or the equipment does not functional properly.

“Any institution or unit that daily generates over 50 kg of waste has to install the machinery for its processing at its own level as per the regulations issued under the Swachh Bharat Mission,” said an official.

As only 50 to 60 institutions, including some residential societies, had been following the norms, a large number of commercial units, which include restaurants, banquet halls, dhabas, shopping malls, hotels and community centres, had failed to follow the norms so far.

As per the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, a BWG refers to the buildings occupied by government departments or undertakings, local bodies, public sector undertakings or private companies, hospitals, nursing homes, educational institutions, hostels, hotels, commercial establishments such as malls, markets, places of worship and sports complexes. The city has over 500 such generators at present.

According to MC officials, bulk generators contribute nearly 30 to 40 per cent of the daily waste in urban areas. The BWGs are responsible for managing their own waste.

The civic body has to identify different bulk generators to mandate the effective waste management to ensure that the rules are complied with.

The urban local bodies are required to identify the bulk waste generators, prepare and notify bye-laws, impose user fees and penalties, handhold bulk generators for implementation and ensure compliance with the norms.

With the city facing the problem of improper disposal of around 900 tonnes of waste being generated daily, a substantial part of untreated waste is either dumped in the open or not segregated, and processed before being disposed of in Bandhwari and two new processing centres that were set up recently.

“Besides issuing notices, the civic body imposes a penalty against any violation,” said MCF Executive Engineer OP Kardam. He said the bulk waste generators needed to register online and declare the adoption of measures regarding the waste processing on a regular basis.

