Notification for MC poll yet to be issued, Haryana tells HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed that the notification for holding the elections to the municipal bodies in Haryana has not been issued to date.

The information was furnished before the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha and Justice Arun Palli on a plea challenging the exercise of the reservation for Backward Classes (BCs). As an application filed against the state of Haryana and other respondents by Ram Kishan Mahlawat came up for hearing, his counsel Deepkaran Dalal submitted that the exercise undertaken by the authorities was contrary to the Supreme Court decision rendered in the case of “Vikas Kishanrao Gawali versus the state of Maharashtra and others” and “Rahul Ramesh Wagh versus the state of Maharashtra and others”. —