Notification for panchayat samiti chief issued

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

The State Election Commissioner, Haryana, has issued a notification for Sunita — elected in the April 10 polls held under the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act-1994 — to be the Chairman, Panchayat Samiti, Hassanpur, Palwal, for the remaining term.

Dhanpat Singh, State Election Commissioner, Haryana, said the commission has issued a notification in this regard.

#Palwal