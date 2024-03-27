Notification on removal of toll plazas in Faridabad district awaited

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 26

Though an announcement had been made about three months ago, a notification is yet to be issued for the removal of toll plazas on state highways in the district. These plazas are operated by private companies under the supervision of the Public Works Department (PWD).

Though a statement was made in December last year by then CM that a total of eight toll plazas across the state would be removed to provide relief to the commuters. However, according to sources in the administration, no notification has been issued so far, leaving the commuters at athe receiving end. It had been claimed that after the closure, the public would save Rs 22.48 crore annually.

According to reports, the list of the plazas announced for closure included Bandhwari toll plaza on Faridabad-Gurugram road; Pakhaland Nurera toll plaza on Faridabad-Ballabgarh-Sohna road; Teokad toll plaza on Pehowa-Patiala Punjab border on State Highway-19 in Kurukshetra; three toll plazas on Saundh, Charoda and Pathredi road on Hodal Nuh-Patoda Pataudi road; Rai-Nahra-Barota and Bamnoli toll plazas on Bahadurgarh road; Sunhera toll plazas up to Punhana-Jurhera Rajasthan border; Alipur Tigra and Biwan toll plazas on Ferozepur Jhirka. But the decision has failed to reflect on ground as no notification has been issued till date and the toll collection was on without any deadline revealed so far, it is revealed.

“As the average distance between these plazas is less than 20 km, the closure announcement was seen in pursuance of the policy statement of the Union Transport and Highway Minister regarding the requirement of the minimum distance of 60 km between two toll plazas,” says Varun Sheokand, a resident. The reported move regarding the introduction of FASTag facility on one of the toll plaza between Faridabad and Gurugram points towards the possibility of the reversal or delay in implementation of the decision, said a resident on the condition of anonymity.

