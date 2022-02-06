Now, 100% attendance allowed in Haryana offices

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

With the cases falling across the state, the Haryana Government on Saturday decided that all offices, government as well as private, can function at full capacity while adopting regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Now, gatherings of more than 100 persons can be allowed with prior permission of the Deputy Commissioner concerned.

All entertainment parks are allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity while following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Today’s guidelines will remain implemented up to 5 pm of February 15. As per the order of Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, any person violating these measures would be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

