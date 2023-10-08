Now, 20% quota for SCs in Group A & B promotions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 7

The state government has decided to grant reservation in promotion to employees belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) in all cadres of Group A and Group B posts. Earlier, the quota was limited to Group C and D positions.

A detailed instruction, issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, today states that under the new policy, the state government will reserve 20 per cent of the sanctioned posts for promotional quota for SC employees.

The reservation will be admissible to all Group A and Group B posts, except for the highest promotional post in a cadre. However, the inter-se seniority as per the applicable service rules will be taken into account for the highest promotional post. The benefit will be admissible only when two or more promotional posts are available.

The reservation will be implemented cadre-wise, taking into account the total number of promotional posts sanctioned.

The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) or competent authority for Group A or Group B promotions will determine the adequacy of the current representation of SC employees on promotional posts. If the representation is below 20 per cent, the deficiency will be addressed when a promotional quota post becomes available.

All SC employees on Group A or Group B posts filled through promotion will be considered for representation regardless of the mode of appointment.

However, non-SC employees, who have already been promoted to Group A or Group B posts, will not be reverted to fulfill the 20 per cent reservation, but the deficiency will be addressed when promotional quota posts become available.

The SC employees will not be deprived of promotion even if the 20 per cent reservation limit has been met or will be met upon their promotion based on seniority and merit.

The roster points for direct recruitment of SC candidates, as per government instructions, will apply.

The instructions for Group C and D employees for the application of roster points or replacement theory will also be strictly followed. If an eligible SC employee is not available for promotion as per the roster, an eligible employee from another category may be promoted. The SC employee will be adjusted against a supernumerary post when they become eligible.

The reservation in promotion will not affect seniority in the promotional post. Also, the reservation in promotion will not be considered for granting ACP Pay Level where percentage-based criteria exist in a cadre. Since the Jarnail Singh batch of cases is pending in the Supreme Court, all promotion orders issued in line with these instructions will be subject to any further orders passed by the court in these cases.

This instruction will take effect immediately and is applicable to all departments, boards, corporations, universities, and statutory bodies under the Haryana Government, says the government spokesperson.

Benefit only if two or more posts available