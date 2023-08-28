Now, Ajay Chautala hits back at Birender’s family on Uchana Kalan seat

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, August 27

A day after former BJP MLA Prem Lata accused Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala of betraying people of the Uchana Kalan Assembly segment in Jind, JJP leader Ajay Chautala hit back at her, stating that Dushyant had released a list of works worth about Rs 1,000 crore during a visit to the Uchana Kalan segment recently.

Ajay Chautala, who is father of Dushyant, stated that the JJP was part of the NDA coalition and, thus, the JJP would also contest the Lok Sabha poll as its alliance partner. Stating that there was a legal hitch in his contesting the poll, Ajay said Digvijay would be the likely candidate from this Lok Sabha seat. “We have started the preparations for the mission 2024 and, thus, the party has also finalised to organise a rally in Dadri town, which is part of the Bhiwani Mahendergarh Lok Sabha segment in September 17,” he said.

Targeting the BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh, he said he had lost his mind (“vo sathiya gaye hai”). “Dushyant made announcements of development works worth Rs 1,000 crore during a visit to Birender’s native village recently”. Taking a dig at Birender’s son Brijendra Singh, who is BJP MP from the Hisar Lok Sabha segment, Ajay said people in the Bawani Khera Assembly segment (part of Hisar Lok Sabha seat) even don’t know the name of their MP. “Even today they have an impression that Dushyant Chautala is the MP,” he claimed.

The war of words between political families of Ajay Chautala and Birender Singh continues over the Uchana Kalan Assembly segment, which is presently represented by Dushyant Chautala who had defeated Birender’s wife Prem Lata as BJP candidate in the 2019 Assembly polls.

While Dushyant claimed that he would re-contest the Assembly poll from the Uchana Kalan Assembly segment, Birender’s family staked its claim over the segment, stating that Uchana Kalan was their home segment.

Prem Lata, during a visit to Uchana Kalan segment yesterday, had taken potshots at Dushyant Chautala, stating that he had done nothing for the segment, adding that they (any member of Birender’s family) would definitely contest from Uchana Kalan.

War of words between families

The war of words between political families of Ajay Chautala and Birender Singh continues over the Uchana Kalan Assembly segment, represented by Dushyant Chautala, who had defeated Birender’s wife Prem Lata as BJP candidate in the 2019 Assembly poll

While Dushyant claimed that he would re-contest the poll from the segment, Birender’s family staked its claim over the segment, stating that Uchana Kalan was their home segment

#BJP #Dushyant Chautala #Hisar