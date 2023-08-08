Now, apply for 'Fair Price Shop' till August 14

Chandigarh, August 7
The state government has extended the last date of submitting application for "Fair Price Shop" in the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, up to August 14. An official spokesperson said Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala had launched the “Fair Price Shop” portal on July 29, under which online applications were invited for granting licence for 3,224 new ration depots.
