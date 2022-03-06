Now, apply online for assistance from CM's Relief Fund

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 5

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday launched a portal for the convenience of the applicants seeking financial assistance on medical grounds under the CM’s Relief Fund.

The objective Our government wants to ensure good governance across the state. The aim is to provide benefits to the applicants within the stipulated time frame. Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

During the launch, Khattar said after re-examining the earlier procedure, directions were given to digitalise the process through the Saral portal for the convenience of the general public seeking financial assistance.

He further said now the applicants could simply apply on the Saral portal through their Parivar Pehchan Patra ID, upload relevant documents like medical bills and OPD bills to seek financial assistance on medical grounds under the CM’s Relief Fund.

As per the information given by the department’s spokesperson, the application is further marked to the login of public representatives of the area concerned (MP, MLA, Chairman Zila Parishad, Chairman Block Samiti, Mayor/President of MCs) for which they may recommend the case within five days.

Thereafter, the application will be pushed to the user of the Deputy Commissioner, who in turn will simultaneously forward the application to Tehsildar and Civil Surgeon concerned for the verification of land details and medical documents, respectively. He added that a district-level committee would meet fortnightly and recommend the cases for the grant of financial assistance on medical grounds to the CM’s office. The amount shall be transferred directly in the account of the applicant or beneficiary.

The spokesperson further said a decision was taken

to include 22 more chronic diseases under the CM’s Relief Fund.