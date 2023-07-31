Now, audio guide for tourists at religious places in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, July 30

Tourists and devotees, especially those who come from southern states and face difficulty in understanding Hindi, will soon get audio guide facility in English at over 20 religious and tourist sites in Kurukshetra.

The National Informatics Centre and Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) will provide this facility in Hindi and English.

A Kurukshetra tour portal has been prepared and two QR code plates would be installed at each entry point of the sites. While one QR code plate will provide information about the particular site, the other will be for downloading Kurukshetra Darshan application through which tourists can obtain information about the religious and heritage sites in the city.

Director (IT)-cum-District Informatics Officer Vinod Singla said, “Each site has been allotted a unique number. Visitors would be required to simply scan the QR code and feed the unique number mentioned along the code to navigate the audio guide portal.”

Upender Singhal, honorary secretary of KDB, said, “There are multiple sites that can be visited at each tirtha, but in the absence of proper information tourists fail to explore the sites. For example, Brahma Sarovar has seven locations that can be visited, but the majority of tourists return after visiting the pond, chariot and the temple. Through the audio guide facility, tourists will get information about all the locations that can be visited.”

Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said, “The use of technology will help us update information easily. We will start the project with at least 20 sites and then expand it. Initially, the facility will be available in Hindi and English languages but we are trying to provide the content in more Indian languages.”

