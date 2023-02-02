Now, book parking space online at Surajkund fair

Faridabad, February 1
A smart parking facility has been introduced at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, which will be held from February 3 to 19, to provide a hassle-free experience to the visitors.
Dr Neeraj Kumar, Managing Director of the Haryana Tourism Corporation and Chief Administrator of the Surajkund Mela Authority, said the mobile application Park+ had been engaged to provide the facility. The tickets for the event are available on Book My Show.
He added the payments could also be made using FASTag. “Visitors will be able to select, book and prepay for a parking space at government approved parking lots near the events location using the applications. This is the first time in the country that this technology is being used for such an event,” he said.
To use the app-based parking services, the visitors are required to download the Park+ app. They will have to enter the location where they want to park the vehicle, choose the parking spot and then make the payment to book it. He said members of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation would be the ‘Partner Nations’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...