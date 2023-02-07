Now, donate only green, dry fodder to Karnal gaushala

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 6

After the death of 45 heads of cattle at a gaushala in Phoosgarh on the outskirts of the city and several irregularities found during the investigation into maintaining it, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided not to accept donations in cash or through cheque.

The KMC has appealed to the people not to give donations in cash or through cheques, instead people can donate green or dry fodder. The religious organisation has withdrawn its services and now the KMC will look after the gaushala. It has appointed a retired VLDA for the care of the cattle there.

This gaushala is a body of the KMC, which was being run by a religious organisation. After the death of 45 heads of cattle, this gaushala is in the limelight. "We appeal to those who want to donate, should not do it through cash, cheque, or online. We will not accept it. People can donate dry and green fodder for the cattle," said Arun Kumar Bhargava, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC)."Now, the KMC will look after the complete managementof the gaushala. We will ensure all arrangements, including fodder, for the cattle," said the DMC.