Now, driving test at IDTR

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 11

The Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) near the new bus stand is now conducting a mandatory permanent driving test for those applying for a driving licence.

Until last week, the test was conducted for only a couple of hours on Mondays and Fridays in an open ground in Sector 12, the timings for which was allotted by the SDM office. However, at the state-of-the-art IDTR, any person who has completed one month of a learner’s licence can give the test in any time slot on days mentioned above. A total of 20 candidates will be kept in one batch, and the test takes four minutes for two-wheelers and eight minutes for four wheelers.

“At present, the test has been initiated for candidates of Karnal and Nilokheri subdivisions, but we are planning to start a similar test for other subdivisions like Gharaunda, Indri and Assandh in coming days,” said Anubhav Mehta, SDM, Karnal. This initiative will make commuters more informed about traffic rules and encourage compliance. Training will be provided to make applicants aware of traffic rules,” said the SDM.

Rakesh Vats, principal, IDTR, said apart from training licenses for two-wheelers, four-wheelers and heavy vehicles, as well as offering refresher courses for heavy motor vehicles, they have started permanent driving tests for two-wheelers and non-transport four-wheelers on automated testing tracks to check drivers’ skills, he added.

The driving test is conducted between 10 am and 1pm and 1.30 pm and 5 pm, with the last entry for the test being 3.30 pm.

IDTR was set up by the state government in collaboration with the Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. on over 9.25 acres at the cost of Rs 34 crore under CSR to curb road accidents. It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on August 6, 2022. The centre has the facility of simulators for all categories — two-wheelers, four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.