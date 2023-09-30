 Now, dropping MD/MS (ayurveda) course midway to invite 3-year ban : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Now, dropping MD/MS (ayurveda) course midway to invite 3-year ban

Now, dropping MD/MS (ayurveda) course midway to invite 3-year ban

Candidates will also lose bond money of Rs 7.5L and will have to return stipend

Now, dropping MD/MS (ayurveda) course midway to invite 3-year ban


Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, September 29

Candidates admitted to the MD/MS (ayurveda) course in government and private colleges across the state for 2023-24 academic session risk a three-year ban and lapse of bond money of Rs 7.5 lakh in case they leave the course midway.

These are some of the stringent conditions imposed in the admission criteria for the MD/MS (ayurveda) for the participating colleges in Haryana and Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Chandigarh. These penalties will be imposed on the already-admitted students, who leave the course three days prior to the last date of admission.

New admission criteria

  • Under the new admission criteria, 25% of the seats will be reserved for the candidates passing BAMS course from the institutions located in Haryana under the state quota
  • Sri Krishna AYUSH University, Kurukshetra, will be the nodal agency for the centralised counselling for the admissions to 85% seats
  • Counselling for the remaining 15% seats will be conducted by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, under the all-India merit category

Besides debarring such students from admission to any postgraduate courses for three years, a notification issued by G Anupama, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), AYUSH Department, said the students would also have to return stipends and any other emoluments paid to them.

Under the new admission criteria, 25% of the seats will be reserved for candidates passing BAMS course from the institutions located in Haryana under the state quota.

While Sri Krishna AYUSH University, Kurukshetra, will be the nodal agency for the centralised counselling for admissions to 85% seats, counselling for 15% seats will be conducted by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, under the all-India merit category.

A seven-member admission committee under the Dean (Academic Affairs), Shri Krishna AYUSH University, with representatives from the AYUSH Department and the Scheduled Castes and the Backward Classes Department has been constituted to oversee admissions. However, the ACS, AYUSH Department, will be the Appellate Authority for any disputes relating to the admissions.

Regarding fee structure, the notification said an amount ranging from Rs 2.64 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh per annum had been worked out depending on the medical branch in which the admission is sought in private colleges. Besides, hostel charges amounting to Rs 60,000 per annum will also be charged from students.

The fee for admission to Shri Krishna Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Kurukshetra, would be much affordable. The fee has been pegged at Rs 23,865, Rs 36,293 and Rs 29,293, for the first, second and third year, respectively.

