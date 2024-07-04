Rohtak: Now, get 10% tax discount on self-certification of property

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, July 3

Benefits of self-certification of property like maintenance of confidentiality and prevention of frauds notwithstanding, a majority of residents of Rohtak have not done it so far.

As per official record, about 22 per cent of the properties in the entire district have been self-certified so far. These include 20 per cent properties in Rohtak, 39 per cent in Kalanaur, 35 per cent in Meham and 28 per cent in the Sampla municipal areas.

In a bid to prompt more residents to go in for self-certification of property, the authorities concerned have announced a special incentive in this regard.

Selling property made easier As per the instructions of the Haryana Government, any property owner in urban areas can self-certify his/her property ID, which contains the name of the property holder, mobile number, size of the property and its category or type. Residents can easily sell their property in future if it has been self-certified by them. —Ajay Kumar, Rohtak DC-cum-MC Commissioner

Rohtak Deputy Commissioner-cum-Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ajay Kumar has stated that the residents who get their property self-certified will get a discount of 10 per cent on their property tax for 2024-25. A door-to-door ward-wise campaign has been launched by the local Municipal Corporation to facilitate the residents to self-certify their property.

“As per instructions of the Haryana Government, any property owner in urban areas can self-certify his/her property-ID, which contains the name of the property holder, mobile number, size of the property and its category or type. Residents can easily sell their property in future if it has been self-certified by them,” said Kumar.

The Municipal Corporation Commissioner has directed the officials concerned to send teams of employees door to door and facilitate the residents in getting their property self-certified at their doorstep.

“The residents can self-certify their property on the mobile of the employees visiting their homes for the purpose. A dedicated counter has also been set up for self-certification of property at the Municipal Corporation office for the convenience of the common people,” he said.

The Municipal Corporation Commissioner has appealed to the general public to make full use of the self-certification facility started by the government and help the Municipal Corporation office in getting their property self-certified.

He pointed out that if a resident self-certifies his/her property, then no other person can see the details of that property online, nor can raise any objection to it.

Meanwhile, Joint Municipal Commissioner Ankita Verma stated that it was easy to self-certify the property information and the residents can self-certify their property details from their home as well.

“To self-certify property information, first log in to ‘Property Tax Arrears Payment and Non-Payable Certificate Portal’ https://property.ulbharyana.gov.in/ using your mobile number. After login, you will see the property linked to the mobile number or you can search for your property through Property ID on the portal. You will also get the option to self-certify your property. On opening the page, you will see the property details, mobile number, owner details, details of outstanding amount(s) on the property such as property tax, fire tax and development fee. The property information can be self-certified with the help of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) or family ID. In case you don’t have a PPP, then you can auto-authenticate the information by getting an OTP on your mobile phone,” she stated.

The officer reiterated that it was very important for the residents to self-certify their property information. “Once your property is self-certified, no other person can access the information/details of your property, get a no-dues certificate issued on it or misuse it for any other purpose,” she asserted.

