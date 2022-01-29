Now, Hisar village plans to ‘reopen’ school from February 1

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, January 28

After two Fatehabad villages, a Hisar village, Bithmara in the Uklana block, has also announced to reopen Government School from February 1 in the village.

Classes for X, XII only As per the government order, the schools would function only for the Class X and XII from February 1. Villagers had been told not to violate the Covid norms which were enforced under the Disaster Management Act 2005 in the state. Priyanka Soni, DC, Hisar

Villagers held a meeting today at the initiative of the gram panchayat in this regard. The school management committee, a village level body that looks after the affairs of the government schools in respective villages, and the representatives of the outgoing panchayat, the term of elected panchayats in Haryana has ended, also attended the meeting.

In a written resolution, the villagers decided to reopen the school and urged the Block Education Officer (BEO) in the Uklana block to resume the classes in the village school from February 1. The resolution stated that the SMC had also agreed to this decision, adding that the gram panchayat makes the school functional if the Education Department does not accept their demand.

Satish Bithmara, a villager, said they demanded that schools in full strength be reopened from February 1.

Meanwhile, residents of Dhani Bhojraj and Dhani Sanchla held another meeting in Dhani Sanchla village in their demand to reopen the schools to start teaching and learning activities of all classes. A villager said the students came to the school today, but the government teachers did not take the classes.

#Covid19 #SchoolsReopen